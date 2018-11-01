Superior Drilling Products (SDPI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Superior Drilling Products (NASDAQ:SDPI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Superior Drilling Products (NASDAQ:SDPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 million.

SDPI stock opened at $3.96 on Thursday. Superior Drilling Products has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $5.05.

Separately, Roth Capital lowered shares of Superior Drilling Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. It is involved in the design and manufacture of new drill bit and horizontal drill string enhancement tools; and the refurbishment of polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for the oil, natural gas, and mining service industries.

