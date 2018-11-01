SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s FY2018 Earnings (HTH)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2018 earnings estimates for Hilltop in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.32 per share for the year. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Hilltop’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

HTH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Compass Point raised Hilltop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised Hilltop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Stephens set a $24.00 target price on Hilltop and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $19.90 on Thursday. Hilltop has a one year low of $17.16 and a one year high of $28.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). Hilltop had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $380.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.07 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is presently 16.87%.

In other Hilltop news, insider Keith E. Bornemann sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $31,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,023.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hilltop by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,670,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,216,000 after buying an additional 785,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hilltop by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,670,000 after buying an additional 204,492 shares in the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd increased its stake in Hilltop by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 2,345,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,770,000 after buying an additional 395,939 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Hilltop by 215.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,929,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,587,000 after buying an additional 1,317,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Hilltop by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,454,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,095,000 after buying an additional 530,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. Its Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial, industrial, and single family residential mortgage loans.

