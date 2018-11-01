SunTrust Banks Weighs in on A. O. Smith Corp’s Q3 2019 Earnings (AOS)

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for A. O. Smith in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks analyst C. Brady now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s FY2019 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

AOS has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $45.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.43. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $40.34 and a 52-week high of $68.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.16.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $754.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.92 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 40.55%.

In related news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 4,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $270,501.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 214,558 shares in the company, valued at $12,641,757.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort L.P. bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in A. O. Smith by 83.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtrations products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

