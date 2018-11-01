SunTrust Banks (STI) Upgraded by Edward Jones to Buy

Edward Jones upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on STI. Wedbush set a $75.00 target price on shares of SunTrust Banks and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SunTrust Banks from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a $72.58 rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. B. Riley set a $79.00 target price on shares of SunTrust Banks and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. SunTrust Banks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE:STI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,101,489. The company has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. SunTrust Banks has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $75.08.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SunTrust Banks will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SunTrust Banks news, EVP Jorge Arrieta sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $182,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,603.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STI. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in SunTrust Banks by 169.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,117,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,748 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in SunTrust Banks by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,822,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,297,000 after acquiring an additional 760,417 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in SunTrust Banks by 613.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 583,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,495,000 after acquiring an additional 501,357 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in SunTrust Banks by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,142,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,419,000 after acquiring an additional 500,896 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SunTrust Banks by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,414,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,264,000 after acquiring an additional 471,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, and institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

