SunPower (SPWR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SunPower had a negative net margin of 63.38% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. SunPower’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

SunPower stock opened at $6.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $905.17 million, a P/E ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 1.96. SunPower has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPWR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunPower from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $9.00 target price on shares of SunPower and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of SunPower from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.72.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey sold 27,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $204,137.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

