Sunoco (SUN) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Sunoco from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunoco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sunoco from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Sunoco from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.17.

Sunoco stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,267. Sunoco has a 12 month low of $24.46 and a 12 month high of $33.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Sunoco had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 5th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 144.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco during the first quarter worth about $120,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco during the second quarter worth about $190,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco during the second quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco during the second quarter worth about $313,000. 28.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution and retail sale of motor fuels primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It serves convenience stores and commission agent locations, contracted independent convenience store operators, and other commercial customers.

