SunCoke Energy Partners (SXCP) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

SunCoke Energy Partners (NYSE:SXCP) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SunCoke Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on SunCoke Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised SunCoke Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Shares of SunCoke Energy Partners stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.06. 136,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,117. SunCoke Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

SunCoke Energy Partners (NYSE:SXCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). SunCoke Energy Partners had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $224.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.28 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy Partners will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy Partners by 22.6% in the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,364 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy Partners by 45.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 162,167 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 50,598 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $137,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in SunCoke Energy Partners by 10.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 155,134 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 15,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $961,000. 9.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy Partners Company Profile

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P., a master limited partnership, produces and sells coke used in the blast furnace production of steel in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Coke and Logistics. The company also provides metallurgical and thermal coal mixing and handling terminal services, as well as operates Convent Marine Terminal, an export terminal in the United States Gulf Coast located in Convent, Louisiana.

