Summit Hotel Properties (INN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $142.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Summit Hotel Properties updated its Q4 guidance to $0.26-0.29 EPS.

INN stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.70. 26,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.21. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $16.29.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 53.73%.

INN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James set a $14.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of August 1, 2018, the Company's portfolio consisted of 77 hotels with a total of 11,657 guestrooms located in 26 states.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.