Strs Ohio Sells 6,791 Shares of Government Properties Income Trust (GOV)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,791 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Government Properties Income Trust were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Government Properties Income Trust by 7.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Government Properties Income Trust by 243.4% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Government Properties Income Trust by 32.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Government Properties Income Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 256,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Government Properties Income Trust by 905.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares during the period. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOV opened at $8.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Government Properties Income Trust has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $19.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Government Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $108.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Government Properties Income Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Government Properties Income Trust will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 29th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 26th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.48%. Government Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.15%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Government Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Government Properties Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Government Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Government Properties Income Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Government Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Government Properties Income Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Government Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which primarily owns properties located throughout the United States that are majority leased to the U.S. Government and other government tenants and office properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC market area that are leased to government and private sector tenants.

