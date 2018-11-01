Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP) Issues Earnings Results

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 million.

SBBP traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.90. The company had a trading volume of 25,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,578. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The stock has a market cap of $189.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.79. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $9.25.

In related news, major shareholder Associates L.L.C. Cdk bought 360,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,705.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBBP. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency in the United States and Canada.

