Stratasys (SSYS) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $670-680 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $672.51 million.Stratasys also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $0.50-0.55 EPS.

NASDAQ:SSYS traded up $4.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.80. 694,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,198. Stratasys has a one year low of $17.17 and a one year high of $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 183.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.72.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Stratasys had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $162.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Stratasys’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stratasys will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SSYS shares. BidaskClub raised Stratasys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $25.00 price target on Stratasys and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Stratasys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Stratasys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen set a $20.00 price target on Stratasys and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.44.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, small and large businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

