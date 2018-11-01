Stratasys Ltd (SSYS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $27.00 target price on shares of Stratasys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen set a $22.00 target price on shares of Stratasys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Stratasys to $21.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSYS. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stratasys during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its stake in Stratasys by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 1,224,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,301,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Stratasys by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 22,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Stratasys during the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Stratasys by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 213,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after buying an additional 24,936 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SSYS traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.85. 2,367,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,372. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.72. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $17.17 and a 52-week high of $26.17.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $162.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.88 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. Stratasys’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Stratasys will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, small and large businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

