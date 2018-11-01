STRAKS (STAK) Hits Market Capitalization of $411,729.00

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One STRAKS coin can now be bought for $0.0444 or 0.00000702 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. During the last week, STRAKS has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. STRAKS has a total market capitalization of $411,729.00 and $1,601.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,383.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $199.01 or 0.03146181 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.13 or 0.06720868 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.54 or 0.00799024 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.72 or 0.01639653 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00143141 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.44 or 0.01856568 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00418393 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00030736 BTC.

About STRAKS

STRAKS (CRYPTO:STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 45,707,569 coins and its circulating supply is 9,268,980 coins. STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

STRAKS Coin Trading

STRAKS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

