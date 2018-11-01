Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Sells 9,071 Shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. (SIG)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) by 43.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,071 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SIG. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the second quarter valued at about $121,682,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 27.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,861,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,230 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 30.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,809,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,403,000 after purchasing an additional 886,476 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 62.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 928,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,785,000 after purchasing an additional 356,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 54.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 653,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,412,000 after purchasing an additional 229,838 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIG. ValuEngine raised Signet Jewelers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Nomura cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Friday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $56.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a one year low of $33.11 and a one year high of $77.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.77.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.32. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 17.52% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and the Channel Islands. Its Sterling Jewelers division operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, and various mall-based regional brands, as well as JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

