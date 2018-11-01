Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Regions Financial Corp (RF)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,232 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,453 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 52.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,743,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,038,000 after buying an additional 6,813,530 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Regions Financial by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,179,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,453,000 after buying an additional 754,073 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Regions Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,496,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,190,000 after buying an additional 95,653 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 135.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,807,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,818,000 after buying an additional 4,486,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,047,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,525,000 after buying an additional 61,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $16.97 on Thursday. Regions Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

RF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush set a $22.00 target price on Regions Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Raymond James upgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley set a $20.00 target price on Regions Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. Its Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending, as well as equipment lease financing services and corresponding deposits.

