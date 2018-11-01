Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Washington Prime Group (WPG)

Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 4,334 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,410% compared to the average volume of 287 put options.

NYSE:WPG opened at $6.40 on Thursday. Washington Prime Group has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $8.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.64.

In other news, CEO Louis G. Conforti bought 13,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,047.54. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 155,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Louis G. Conforti bought 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.31 per share, for a total transaction of $149,855.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,936.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Washington Prime Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Washington Prime Group in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its position in Washington Prime Group by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 18,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Prime Group in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Washington Prime Group by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Washington Prime Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Washington Prime Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

