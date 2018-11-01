Stock Buyback Program Declared by Akamai Technologies (AKAM)

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program, which allows the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in outstanding shares on Monday, October 29th. This repurchase authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $72.25 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $51.79 and a fifty-two week high of $83.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $669.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Paul Sagan sold 39,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $2,939,327.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total value of $82,686.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,097.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of Websites in a pre-production environment; mPulse that provides real-time Website performance data to provide insight about end-user experiences on a Website; and Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.