Stewart Information Services’ (STC) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their hold rating on shares of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a $44.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens reissued a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Monday.

Shares of STC traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.91. 2,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,210. Stewart Information Services has a 52 week low of $36.80 and a 52 week high of $47.37. The company has a market capitalization of $981.81 million, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $507.64 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stewart Information Services will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Inc. raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 196.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 305,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,142,000 after buying an additional 202,149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,313,000 after buying an additional 314,380 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,576,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

