Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in BLACKROCK 2022 GLOBAL INCOME OPP CF (BGIO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of BLACKROCK 2022 GLOBAL INCOME OPP CF (NYSE:BGIO) by 442.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BLACKROCK 2022 GLOBAL INCOME OPP CF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BLACKROCK 2022 GLOBAL INCOME OPP CF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 554,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after buying an additional 31,640 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BLACKROCK 2022 GLOBAL INCOME OPP CF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of BLACKROCK 2022 GLOBAL INCOME OPP CF by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BLACKROCK 2022 GLOBAL INCOME OPP CF by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 107,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 42,302 shares during the last quarter.

BGIO stock opened at $8.56 on Thursday. BLACKROCK 2022 GLOBAL INCOME OPP CF has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $10.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 12th.

