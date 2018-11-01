Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $343,000 Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 1,040.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,828 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,615 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 5.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 896,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,786,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 4.7% in the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 71,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 1,428.6% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 28.1% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 104,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 23,045 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 6.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $144,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $24.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.03. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.64 and a 12 month high of $35.21.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.44%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on PulteGroup from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. BTIG Research lowered PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company is involved in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes; and the construction of housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods names.

