Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 3,911 Shares of PG&E Co. (PCG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 211.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCG. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in PG&E during the third quarter valued at $104,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC grew its position in PG&E by 201.2% during the second quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E during the second quarter valued at $146,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E during the second quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PG&E during the third quarter valued at $205,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PCG. Goldman Sachs Group set a $49.00 price target on shares of PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Argus upgraded shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PG&E to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PG&E presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.51.

In other news, COO Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $52,001.19. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,608.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PCG stock opened at $46.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $37.30 and a 12 month high of $58.38. The stock has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of -0.07.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,200 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 605 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 19,200 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.