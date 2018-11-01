Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 2,700 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (RDVY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 46.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 98.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 55.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 170,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 61,211 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the first quarter worth about $331,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 12.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $29.24 on Thursday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a one year low of $27.97 and a one year high of $32.00.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.