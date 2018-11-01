Stellar Biotechnologies (SBOT) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

Stellar Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:SBOT) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Stellar Biotechnologies stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,258. Stellar Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.12.

Stellar Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:SBOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07. Stellar Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 3,187.58% and a negative return on equity of 67.28%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stellar Biotechnologies will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the aquaculture, research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of keyhole limpet hemocyanin (KLH) protein in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers KLH, an immune-stimulating protein used in the production of various immunotherapies; and as a carrier molecule or finished injectable product in the immunodiagnostic market.

