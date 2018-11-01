Steinberg Global Asset Management Raises Position in Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR)

Steinberg Global Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares during the period. Steinberg Global Asset Management’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $5,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 87.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,181,000 after acquiring an additional 274,070 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 658.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 13,175 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the second quarter valued at about $366,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LAMR shares. BidaskClub raised Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $73.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.10. Lamar Advertising Co has a 1-year low of $61.36 and a 1-year high of $79.40.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.75 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 18.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with more than 348,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

