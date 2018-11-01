Steinberg Global Asset Management Has $7.31 Million Holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (VCSH)

Steinberg Global Asset Management reduced its position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,329 shares during the quarter. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM accounts for about 1.0% of Steinberg Global Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Steinberg Global Asset Management’s holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM were worth $7,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,336,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884,248 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,888,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,607,000 after acquiring an additional 13,827 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,307,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,242,000 after acquiring an additional 100,604 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,038,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,424,000.

VCSH opened at $77.93 on Thursday. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM has a 12-month low of $1,401.70 and a 12-month high of $1,575.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st.

