Steinberg Global Asset Management Has $3.93 Million Holdings in ISHARES TR/MSCI EAFE MIN VOLAT (EFAV)

Steinberg Global Asset Management reduced its position in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI EAFE MIN VOLAT (BATS:EFAV) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management’s holdings in ISHARES TR/MSCI EAFE MIN VOLAT were worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ISHARES TR/MSCI EAFE MIN VOLAT by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 593,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,187,000 after purchasing an additional 54,257 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ISHARES TR/MSCI EAFE MIN VOLAT by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 292,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,819,000 after purchasing an additional 94,348 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ISHARES TR/MSCI EAFE MIN VOLAT by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 127,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after purchasing an additional 9,084 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in ISHARES TR/MSCI EAFE MIN VOLAT by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in ISHARES TR/MSCI EAFE MIN VOLAT by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 71,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $68.26 on Thursday. ISHARES TR/MSCI EAFE MIN VOLAT has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

