State Treasurer State of Michigan Raises Position in Nordson Co. (NDSN)

State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Nordson by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,220,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,921,000 after buying an additional 1,646,436 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 13,832.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 383,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 381,226 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Nordson by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 615,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,047,000 after buying an additional 145,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,518,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,225,000 after buying an additional 102,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,218,000 after buying an additional 88,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

In other Nordson news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.44, for a total transaction of $433,847.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,126.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NDSN stock opened at $122.67 on Thursday. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.17 and a fifty-two week high of $151.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.60. Nordson had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $581.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $160.00 price target on Nordson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nordson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.57.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; and product assembly dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as for the manufacture of roll goods.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.