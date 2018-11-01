State Street Corp (STT) Holdings Boosted by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in State Street were worth $8,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in State Street by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,202,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $938,575,000 after buying an additional 3,230,396 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,934,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,340,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,069 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,012,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,626,000 after purchasing an additional 388,752 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,152,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,278,000 after purchasing an additional 306,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,354,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,359,000 after purchasing an additional 213,148 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:STT opened at $68.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.50. State Street Corp has a one year low of $65.81 and a one year high of $114.27. The company has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22.
In other State Street news, EVP Louis D. Maiuri bought 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.60 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,226.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,969.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,954 shares of company stock worth $2,237,777. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of State Street from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a report on Friday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.07.
State Street Company Profile
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
