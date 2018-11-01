State Street Corp (STT) Holdings Boosted by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in State Street were worth $8,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in State Street by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,202,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $938,575,000 after buying an additional 3,230,396 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,934,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,340,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,069 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,012,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,626,000 after purchasing an additional 388,752 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,152,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,278,000 after purchasing an additional 306,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,354,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,359,000 after purchasing an additional 213,148 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

NYSE:STT opened at $68.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.50. State Street Corp has a one year low of $65.81 and a one year high of $114.27. The company has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). State Street had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other State Street news, EVP Louis D. Maiuri bought 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.60 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,226.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,969.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,954 shares of company stock worth $2,237,777. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of State Street from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a report on Friday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.07.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.