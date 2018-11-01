Standex Int’l (SXI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $88.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Standex International Corp. is a diversified manufacturer producing and marketing a wide variety of useful, quality products. The company enjoys a broad and well-balanced earnings base by virtue of its strong market position in selected areas of operation. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get Standex Int'l alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SXI. TheStreet cut Standex Int’l from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Standex Int’l from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.67.

SXI stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,201. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.45. Standex Int’l has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $114.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $193.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.20 million. Standex Int’l had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Standex Int’l will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 7th. This is a boost from Standex Int’l’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Standex Int’l’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

In other Standex Int’l news, VP Thomas D. Debyle sold 2,000 shares of Standex Int’l stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total transaction of $220,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,194,264.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Standex Int’l by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,632,000 after buying an additional 21,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Standex Int’l by 10.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,847,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,837,000 after buying an additional 170,292 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Standex Int’l by 3.4% in the second quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Standex Int’l in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Standex Int’l by 21.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Standex Int’l Company Profile

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Standex Int’l (SXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Standex Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.