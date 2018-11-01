St. Modwen Properties plc (SMP) Insider Purchases £38,850 in Stock

St. Modwen Properties plc (LON:SMP) insider Danuta Gray bought 10,500 shares of St. Modwen Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 370 ($4.83) per share, with a total value of £38,850 ($50,764.41).

Shares of LON SMP opened at GBX 374.20 ($4.89) on Thursday. St. Modwen Properties plc has a 12 month low of GBX 304.80 ($3.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 429.40 ($5.61).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Friday, July 20th.

St. Modwen Properties PLC develops residential and commercial land properties in the United Kingdom. The company develops retail, leisure, education, office, and industrial projects, as well as builds houses; and rents income producing properties, including residential and commercial assets. It owns a land bank of 6,000 developable acres.

