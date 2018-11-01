SS&C Technologies (SSNC) PT Set at $70.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) has been assigned a $70.00 target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SSNC. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub cut SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SS&C Technologies to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $51.16 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $39.15 and a 52-week high of $60.97. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $992.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 137.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 162,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 372,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 152,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services providers. Its products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

