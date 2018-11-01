SRC Energy (SRCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $160.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.20 million. SRC Energy had a net margin of 36.53% and a return on equity of 18.08%.

NYSEAMERICAN SRCI traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $7.19. 118,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,017,612. SRC Energy has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $13.32.

In related news, CEO Lynn A. Peterson purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.26 per share, for a total transaction of $185,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,802,232.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James P. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.26 per share, for a total transaction of $92,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 252,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,335.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SRCI shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of SRC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SRC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of SRC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. KLR Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of SRC Energy in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of SRC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.66.

About SRC Energy

SRC Energy Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 69.4 million barrels of oil and condensate, 559.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 64.0 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 551 net producing wells, as well as had 98,600 gross and 88,300 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

