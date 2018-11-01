Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) Holdings Boosted by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 1,694.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,721 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 21,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 576.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 23,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 20,183 shares during the period.

PHYS stock opened at $9.78 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $11.15.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (the Trust) is a closed-end trust. The Trust invests in unencumbered and fully allocated London Good Delivery (LGD) gold bars. The Trust was created to invest and hold substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. The Trust invests in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated physical gold bullion and does not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

