Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals’ (SBPH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Chardan Capital in a research note issued on Sunday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SBPH. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $34.00 price objective on Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Get Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ SBPH traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $11.00. 1,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,283. The company has a market cap of $155.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.16. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $18.93.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.22. On average, research analysts forecast that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals news, insider Martin J. Driscoll bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.02 per share, for a total transaction of $48,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBPH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 1,498.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 483,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 453,032 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 177,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 11,725 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 82.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 41,372 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 91,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 103.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 19,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.82% of the company’s stock.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. The company's lead SMNH product candidate is inarigivir soproxil, for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.