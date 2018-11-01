Splunk Inc (SPLK) Receives $126.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and thirty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.43.

SPLK has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Splunk from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Splunk from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Sunday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Splunk from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th.

In related news, CFO David F. Conte sold 15,519 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,944,375.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 8,750 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,102,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,239,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,032 shares of company stock worth $8,640,864. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in Splunk by 2.5% in the third quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 23,704 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Splunk by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,395 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Splunk by 2.8% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,389 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Splunk by 1.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,879 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Splunk by 19.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,277 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK opened at $99.84 on Monday. Splunk has a 12 month low of $65.73 and a 12 month high of $130.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.46 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 26.44% and a negative net margin of 20.55%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Splunk will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

