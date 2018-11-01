Spirit Airlines Incorporated (SAVE) Shares Sold by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 147.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 46.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 127.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 89.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 26.5% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SAVE opened at $52.56 on Thursday. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.08 and a fifty-two week high of $53.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $904.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.05 million. Spirit Airlines had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines Incorporated will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Rocky Wiggins sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total value of $27,105.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $35,647.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SAVE shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

