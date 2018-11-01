Speed Mining Service Hits One Day Trading Volume of $125.00 (SMS)

Speed Mining Service (CURRENCY:SMS) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One Speed Mining Service token can currently be bought for $7.85 or 0.00124077 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and CoinExchange. In the last week, Speed Mining Service has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. Speed Mining Service has a market cap of $821,583.00 and approximately $125.00 worth of Speed Mining Service was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00151025 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00248702 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $630.61 or 0.09969313 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012768 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Speed Mining Service Token Profile

Speed Mining Service’s total supply is 300,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,680 tokens. The official website for Speed Mining Service is smscoin.jp/en . Speed Mining Service’s official Twitter account is @Speed_Mining and its Facebook page is accessible here

Speed Mining Service Token Trading

Speed Mining Service can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Speed Mining Service directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Speed Mining Service should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Speed Mining Service using one of the exchanges listed above.

