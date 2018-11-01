Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Sells 42,940 Shares of Davita Inc (DVA)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,940 shares during the quarter. Davita comprises approximately 4.3% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Davita were worth $18,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Davita by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,066,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,347 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Davita by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 986,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,522,000 after purchasing an additional 526,847 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Davita by 921.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 337,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,454,000 after purchasing an additional 304,693 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Davita by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 946,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,704,000 after purchasing an additional 302,027 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Davita by 462.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 265,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,754,000 after purchasing an additional 218,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

DVA opened at $67.34 on Thursday. Davita Inc has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $80.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.09.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Davita had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Davita’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Davita Inc will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Davita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut Davita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Davita from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

