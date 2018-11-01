Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Purchases 28,302 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 45.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,302 shares during the period. Varian Medical Systems makes up approximately 2.4% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $10,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 16.5% in the third quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 10.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 17.3% in the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 3,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 4.7% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 15,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 10.6% in the third quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 7,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $119.37 on Thursday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $130.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.04). Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $801.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price objective on Varian Medical Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.25.

In other news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total transaction of $90,734.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,230,008.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.99, for a total value of $52,075.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,128,447. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Varian Particle Therapy. The Oncology Systems segment provides hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.