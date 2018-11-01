Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Decreases Position in Clorox Co (CLX)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lowered its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,196 shares during the period. Clorox makes up 3.0% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Clorox worth $12,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 1,276.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 23,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 28,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 16,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $131.00 target price on shares of Clorox and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.29.

NYSE CLX opened at $148.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.36. Clorox Co has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $155.23.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 103.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 61.34%.

In related news, COO Dawn C. Willoughby sold 3,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $501,309.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 9,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $1,297,285.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,801,705.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,268 shares of company stock worth $4,196,686 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.