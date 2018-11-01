Spectrum Global Solutions (SGSI) & FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Financial Survey

Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spectrum Global Solutions and FuelCell Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Global Solutions $1.07 million 0.92 -$6.81 million N/A N/A FuelCell Energy $95.67 million 0.82 -$53.90 million ($1.11) -0.76

Spectrum Global Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FuelCell Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.6% of FuelCell Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.1% of Spectrum Global Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of FuelCell Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Spectrum Global Solutions and FuelCell Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Global Solutions -10.71% N/A -24.83% FuelCell Energy -36.18% -45.52% -12.45%

Volatility & Risk

Spectrum Global Solutions has a beta of -1.13, indicating that its share price is 213% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FuelCell Energy has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Spectrum Global Solutions and FuelCell Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Global Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A FuelCell Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00

FuelCell Energy has a consensus price target of $3.67, suggesting a potential upside of 336.51%. Given FuelCell Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FuelCell Energy is more favorable than Spectrum Global Solutions.

Summary

FuelCell Energy beats Spectrum Global Solutions on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spectrum Global Solutions Company Profile

Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. provides services and infrastructure solutions to the telecommunications industry, utility entities, and enterprises sectors primarily in Canada, the United States, Puerto Rico, Guam, and the Caribbean. The company's engineering, design, construction, installation, and maintenance services support the build-out, maintenance, upgrade, and operation of fiber optic, Ethernet, copper, wireless, wireline, utility, and enterprise networks. It also offers an array of operations, construction, project, and program management professional required to facilitate the networks from the design and planning phase, engineer evaluation and sign off, regulatory, installation, commissioning, and maintain various types of Wi-Fi and wide-area networks, distributed antenna system networks, and small cell distribution networks for incumbent local exchange carriers, telecommunications, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), cable broadband multiple system operators, and enterprise customers. In addition, the company designs, installs, and maintains hardware solutions for OEMs that support voice, data, and optical networks. Further, it offers consulting and professional solutions to the service-provider and enterprise market, including project management, network implementation, network installation, network upgrades, rebuilds, maintenance, and consulting services. Additionally, the company provides network systems design, site acquisition services, asset audits, architectural and engineering services, program management, construction management and inspection, installation, maintenance, and other technical services, as well as in-field design, computer aided design and drawing services, fiber, and distributed antenna system deployments. The company was formerly known as Mantra Venture Group Ltd. and changed its name to Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. in December 2017. Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Longwood, Florida.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource power plants, a tri-generation distributed hydrogen configuration that generates electricity, heat, and hydrogen for commercial, industrial, government, and utility customers; and fuel cell carbon capture solution for coal or gas-fired power plants. It also develops solid oxide fuel cells for adjacent sub-megawatt applications to the markets for megawatt-class SureSource power plants, as well as energy storage applications. The company serves various markets, such as utilities and independent power producers, industrial and process applications, education and health care, data centers and communication, wastewater treatment, government, and commercial and hospitality. It primarily operates in the United States, South Korea, England, Germany, Canada, and Spain. FuelCell Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut.

