Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Invests $1.20 Million in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Stock

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,660 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 9,686.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,282 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 73,523 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1,760.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,992 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 88,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $6,098,286.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 58,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,076.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 1,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.37, for a total value of $87,985.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,638 shares of company stock valued at $6,302,079 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $62.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.67. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $76.50.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $30.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 34.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 65.61%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on QUALCOMM to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.07.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

