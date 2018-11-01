SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0585 per share on Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.39. 369,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,637. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $29.33 and a twelve month high of $30.07.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.