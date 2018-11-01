SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (TOTL)

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1355 per share on Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st.

TOTL stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,120. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1 year low of $46.74 and a 1 year high of $49.04.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,344 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.10% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

