SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) Plans $0.17 Monthly Dividend

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1688 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st.

NYSEARCA:JNK traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.12. 17,712,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,238,094. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $35.01 and a 1 year high of $37.06.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

