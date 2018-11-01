Spartan Motors (SPAR) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $4.77, but opened at $6.73. Spartan Motors shares last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 21722 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $226.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.27 million. Spartan Motors had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on SPAR shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Spartan Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

In other Spartan Motors news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 4,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $63,113.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,023.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPAR. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Spartan Motors by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 471,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 15,114 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Spartan Motors by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 62,536 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Spartan Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Spartan Motors by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Spartan Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,000. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $394.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Spartan Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPAR)

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty and purpose-built specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

