Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

ONCE has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim began coverage on Spark Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Spark Therapeutics from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $103.00 price target on Spark Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Spark Therapeutics to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Spark Therapeutics to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spark Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.10.

Shares of Spark Therapeutics stock traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,035. Spark Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $41.06 and a twelve month high of $96.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.24.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.34). Spark Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 185.46% and a negative return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $25.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.44 million. On average, research analysts expect that Spark Therapeutics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Spark Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Spark Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 65,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 12,152 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Spark Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,148,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Spark Therapeutics by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 166,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 41,241 shares during the period.

About Spark Therapeutics

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions caused by mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia.

