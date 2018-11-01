SpaceChain (SPC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $72,756.00

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 1st. During the last week, SpaceChain has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. SpaceChain has a market capitalization of $3.89 million and $72,756.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SpaceChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0143 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, CoinEgg, HitBTC and Coinnest.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SpaceChain alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00010017 BTC.

Denarius (DNR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004450 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SpaceChain

SPC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,581,589 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain

Buying and Selling SpaceChain

SpaceChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, EXX, HitBTC and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SpaceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SpaceChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SpaceChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.