Source Energy Services (SHLE) PT Lowered to C$4.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 98.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Source Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Source Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Source Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. GMP Securities lowered shares of Source Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Source Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$8.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.28.

Shares of TSE SHLE traded down C$0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.02. 460,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,576. Source Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$1.97 and a twelve month high of C$9.88.

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand primarily to the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

