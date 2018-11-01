Source Energy Services Ltd (SHLE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Source Energy Services Ltd (TSE:SHLE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHLE. TD Securities downgraded Source Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Source Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, October 5th. GMP Securities downgraded Source Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Source Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities lifted their target price on Source Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

Shares of TSE SHLE traded down C$0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.00. 395,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,253. Source Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$2.07 and a 12 month high of C$9.88.

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand primarily to the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

